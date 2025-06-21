Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

