United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.1% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Galvan Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

