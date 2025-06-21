iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lowered by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.