Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,280 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.