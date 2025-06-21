Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,304.03 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,947.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

