Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Waters accounts for about 3.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $342.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.56 and a 200-day moving average of $366.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.