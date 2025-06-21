TT International Asset Management LTD Makes New $577,000 Investment in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 464.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09 and a beta of 1.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.