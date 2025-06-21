Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Trimmed by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

