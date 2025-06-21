ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of EMO stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
