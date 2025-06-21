OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.309 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $23.11.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
