HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.
About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
