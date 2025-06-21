Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Stock Position Raised by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0358 dividend. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.