Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,519 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000.

RLY opened at $29.53 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

