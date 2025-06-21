Bonfire Financial Acquires 496 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bonfire Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.5% of Bonfire Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $218.48 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.35 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.11 and its 200 day moving average is $217.37.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

