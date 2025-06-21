Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Cut by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

