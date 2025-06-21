Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,805 shares of company stock worth $1,116,995 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

