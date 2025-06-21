Critical Survey: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Protalix BioTherapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $182.95 million 9.33 -$115.55 million ($2.73) -14.89 Protalix BioTherapeutics $59.76 million 1.86 $8.31 million $0.04 35.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -44.91% -39.72% -25.74% Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.00%. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 971.43%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

