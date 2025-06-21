Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe Pro Group and Align Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Safe Pro Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Pro Group $2.05 million 20.17 -$7.43 million ($0.81) -3.36 Align Technology $4.00 billion 3.30 $421.36 million $5.49 33.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Pro Group. Safe Pro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.4% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of Safe Pro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Pro Group and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Pro Group -500.73% -363.40% -239.29% Align Technology 10.29% 13.52% 8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Safe Pro Group and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Pro Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology 1 4 9 1 2.67

Align Technology has a consensus target price of $241.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Align Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Safe Pro Group.

Summary

Align Technology beats Safe Pro Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Pro Group

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. The segment also provides Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment; and Invisalign Palatal Expander, a 3D printed orthodontic device; and 3D printing solutions. Its Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and orthodontists software for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; Align Oral Health Suite, a digital interface designed to enhance dental consultations; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay per scan, and CAD/CAM software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Pro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Pro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.