Castleview Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 150.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

