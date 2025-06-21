Applied Capital LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

Applied Capital LLC cut its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Trading Up 0.1%

AJUL stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Profile

The Innovator 2 Yr to July 2026 (AJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.