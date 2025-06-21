iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

