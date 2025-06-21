Bonfire Financial Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bonfire Financial lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,972.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,664,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOG opened at $110.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $802.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

