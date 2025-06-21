VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BIZD opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

