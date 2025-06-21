First PREMIER Bank Acquires New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $45,904.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $624,343.90. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $305,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,300. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,227 shares of company stock worth $4,994,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

