Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

BSL stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

