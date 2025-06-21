Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
BSL stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/16 – 06/20
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.