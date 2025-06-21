Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) is TT International Asset Management LTD’s 8th Largest Position

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,227,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B makes up 4.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B were worth $32,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 583,991 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,246,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B alerts:

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.72. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGS

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.