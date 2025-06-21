Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 19.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $8.73 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SWBI Free Report ) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.