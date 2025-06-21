Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) were down 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 3,228,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,148% from the average daily volume of 258,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile
Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.
Further Reading
