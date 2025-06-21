Financial Contrast: Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) & SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axion Power International and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 0.00 SES AI 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

SES AI has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given SES AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Axion Power International.

This table compares Axion Power International and SES AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SES AI $2.04 million 151.06 -$100.18 million ($0.30) -2.80

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SES AI.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A SES AI N/A -32.65% -28.67%

Summary

SES AI beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

