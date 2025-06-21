Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 90,207 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Weaver Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,207 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 0.9% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

