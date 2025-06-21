Contrasting U.S. GoldMining (USGO) & Its Rivals

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare U.S. GoldMining to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining’s competitors have a beta of -0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -154.22% -134.61% U.S. GoldMining Competitors -64.06% 9.90% 7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining Competitors 382 2132 2548 116 2.46

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.33%. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A -$8.48 million -13.51 U.S. GoldMining Competitors $2.95 billion $498.10 million -9.15

U.S. GoldMining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining. U.S. GoldMining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining competitors beat U.S. GoldMining on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

