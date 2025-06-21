Monte Financial Group LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $64.59 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

