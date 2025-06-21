iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

