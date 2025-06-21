Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after buying an additional 5,624,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,959,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,063,000 after buying an additional 1,468,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.7%

ARE opened at $71.40 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.