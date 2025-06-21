Weaver Capital Management LLC Buys 709 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.