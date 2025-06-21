First PREMIER Bank Purchases 450 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

