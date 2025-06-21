L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Comcast were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

