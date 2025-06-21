Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 2,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Danske downgraded Elekta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EKTAY
Elekta Stock Performance
Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Elekta had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elekta Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elekta
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/16 – 06/20
- About the Markup Calculator
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.