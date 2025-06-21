Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 2,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske downgraded Elekta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Elekta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Elekta had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

