Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 284.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

