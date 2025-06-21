First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 8,530 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,326,000. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,169,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $28.00 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

