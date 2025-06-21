ORG Partners LLC Buys 800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 130.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,037,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,919,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 221,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

