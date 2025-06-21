Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $32.13 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 56,619 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 1.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $32,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

