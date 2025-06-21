Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

