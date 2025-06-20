Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 19th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide on-demand, internet-based data storage, backup and management services using cloud computing infrastructure. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to a sector driven by the rapid growth of digital data, subscription-based revenue models and enterprise cloud adoption. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as technological innovation, cybersecurity trends and competitive dynamics among major service providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.75. 1,859,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,873. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35.

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.17. 458,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,306. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $117.81 and a 1 year high of $192.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 220,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of TUYA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.47. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 4,495,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. GoPro has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

