Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Exelixis makes up approximately 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,994,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 708,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 810,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,412,173.64. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,034,059. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $40.74 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.28.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

