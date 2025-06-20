Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.19

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.185 per share on Sunday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
