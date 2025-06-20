Colony Family Offices LLC Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

