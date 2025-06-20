Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nice from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nice has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.92.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $165.33 on Friday. Nice has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $200.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nice by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

