Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $35.16 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.66 and a 200-day moving average of $533.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.