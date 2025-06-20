Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,402,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 25.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $337,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.